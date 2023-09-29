Junji Ito's 10 Most Horrifically Relatable Stories

These terrifying tales hit too close to home. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Like the vast majority of Junji's tales, all the entries on this list have been taken from his separate, shorter tales as opposed to Junji's numerous escapades with his more...

Like the vast majority of Junji's tales, all the entries on this list have been taken from his separate, shorter tales as opposed to Junji's numerous escapades with his more established characters including the femme fatale Tomie, the delinquent Souichi, and the world-hopping Oshikiri. Similarly, every one of them has received an anime adaptation in either Crunchyroll's Junji Ito Collection or Netflix's Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre.

10 "Hanging Balloon" Residing in Japan, it's understandable and expected that Junji Ito would feel compelled to satirize or manipulate real-life societal structures and belief systems from his home country.

Warning: Spoilers for Junji Ito Collection and Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre!!The horror mangaka master Junji Ito is renowned and possibly even feared for how proficiently and seemingly effortlessly he plunges into the grotesque and the macabre through his employment of an almost too diverse array of styles and themes. Regardless of how many of his tales transpire into being outlandishly metaphysical or absurd, many of them hit a little too close to home for viewers. The overly harsh terrors Junji inflicts upon his usually innocent or only slightly deserving characters can be traced back to and serve as shockingly stunning metaphors for real-life struggles, fears, and phenomena.

10 "Hanging Balloon" Residing in Japan, it's understandable and expected that Junji Ito would feel compelled to satirize or manipulate real-life societal structures and belief systems from his home country. Some of his stories appear to tackle deeply entrenched traditions and value systems that even Westerns are aware of like how "Honored Ancestors" and "The Gentle Goodbye" explore how deeply ingrained the honoring of family members who have passed on is in Japanese culture.

While the latter is oddly more touching, the obvious pain and guilt associated with the topic that "Hanging Balloon" tackles naturally increases the overall impact on the viewer. It's also more relatable, as every culture unfortunately deals with the episode's subject. Apparently being based on a dream Junji had as a child, its portrayal appears to satirize how these and other tragedies are almost glorified, how they are impossible to escape and will eventually claim the lives of everyone, and how their alarming frequency feels as though they happen everywhere you look.

9 "Boy at the Crossroads" Although this story is an obvious retelling of the chilling Japanese game Tsuji-Ura, the episode's implied allegory jettisons this exploration of Japanese folklore into a more ubiquitous warning about human nature. An alarming number of people put too much stake in the fortune-telling from strangers to either entrust everything to fate, or to justify their deepest desires. The incorporation of the quixotic manifestation of the "Pretty Boy" only serves as an embellishment to mystify the real-world lesson that looking for answers from people who don't know you can lead to disastrous results.

8 "Tomb Town" This story shares many similarities with one of the most recognizable horror stories, Edgar Allan Poe's "The Tell-Tale Heart", which explores a phenomenon where a killer can be so mentally shackled to their murder victim that they can give themselves away after being in the clear. "Tomb Town" makes the auditory hallucination of the "beating heart" in Poe's story a literal phenomenon that manifests in the physical world so profoundly that it's impossible to miss. Junji's ostensible reinterpretation of "The Tell-Tale Heart" creates the image that some murders are just so obvious that they might as well take the form of giant graves right where the victim died.

7 "Mold" A major storyline in this short focuses on the uncomfortableness and paranoia that's involved when leaving one's house in the care of someone you don't trust, but what the eponymous mold and its effect on the various characters possibly signify greatly overpower this aforementioned relatable situation. The fate that the home's owner eventually meets, and his inability to leave his house despite its increasingly alarming state of decay create the impression that Junji Ito is trying to illustrate the unbreakable attachment that one's home can have on a person to the point where they may choose to stay even though doing so will have a detrimental effect on their lives. Anyone who's had to leave their childhood home can relate to this feeling all too well.

6 "The Long Dream" Through a metaphysical exploration of reality and perception through a mind-altering dream that simultaneously affects the body, "The Long Dream" feels akin to "Mold", except that the unhealthy obsession becomes one's dreams. Similarly to how a person can become shackled to their home, so, too, can this occur with one's dreams if the dreamer is obsessed with what they could represent or mean.

Instead of getting lost in his interpretation of what they might signify, the afflicted protagonist is literally getting trapped inside of them, and lives there for whole years. Even though the dreams appear to last normally in the real world, the man's physical body turns to dust to correspond with the amount of time that passed in his dreams.

5 "Town of No Roads" This is simply a terrifyingly over-the-top exaggeration of today's culture that encourages and glorifies the act of making too much of one's life public whether through social media or by some other means. In this strange land, the concept of privacy is nonexistent – including the most inherently private and personal places, showing the extremes of what such a lifestyle could look like. The most troubling moments portray how a nuclear family's embrace of such a lifestyle is as twisted as voyeurism and capture how even those who initially resist eventually succumb to the most demeaning aspects of public living.

4 "Hell Doll Funeral" Being one of Junji Ito's shorter stories, adapting this episode on Crunchyroll in any capacity would have been a grave disservice as it explores the inexplicable tragedy of parents who have had the terrible misfortune of losing a child. In this case, these parents are unable to let go and subverts the more expected outcome of such an ordeal, which would be exploring the negative impacts that this failure could have on parents. By how horrifically these parents' late child becomes physically deformed, viewers are forced to envision the likelihood of how becoming a slave to the memory of a lost child can warp one's lives into something horrific and unrecognizable. Junji Ito Maniac's "The Thing That Drifted Ashore" touches on a similar topic except with any loved one.

3 "Layers of Terror" The addition of this story in Junji Ito's Netflix series proves how any story involving children might be too unnerving for viewers, should they have children of their own. Here, the child is luckily still very much alive, but rather than a parent wrestling with the loss of a life like in Junji Ito Collection's "Hell Doll Funeral", this episode contends with the loss of their child's younger years while tackling the ubiquitous wish of a parent to go back in time to when their beloved child was a precious baby. Of course, Ito presents this mother with a chance to do so through supernatural means, but, of course, the process is profoundly disturbing and doesn't end how she had hoped. The additional twist at the end even introduces another similar dynamic except it involves the mother's desire to turn back time for herself.

2 "The Bully" "The Bully" is one of the few odd exceptions where Ito doesn't incorporate any other worldly elements into the story. The circumstances are quite fantastical, however, as they imply an elaborate plot that required decades to fully realize a character's revenge on a girl who bullied him. While the story's true villain is punished, she unfortunately takes out her frustration and anger on her own child in a disgusting display of mental and physical abuse that now transcends generations. While the events are extreme, this type of bullying is unfortunately prevalent in society.

1 "Long Hair in the Attic" This is undoubtedly one of the more elaborately layered and poetically haunting interpretations of an unfortunate real-life situation that too many people have had to contend with. In this collection, Junji Ito masterfully explores the symbolic representation of Chiemi's hair first literally, and later supernaturally with one of his most iconic twists. Her hair first serves as a physical representation of the ways in which Chiemi's boyfriend manipulated her, so when she eventually decides to cut it after getting broken up with, she is taking a bold step in moving on since she can immediately see the change happen, and it's one she can control.

Then, Ito adds a taste of the supernatural to flip this feel-good message literally on its head, as the hair not only regrows, but kills her through decapitation, proving that not all grand gestures like this are successful. Junji Ito adds yet another layer by having the very hair Chiemi's boyfriend manipulated her with kill him. This can be interpreted in a number of ways including how the guilt of his ex-girlfriend's passing literally killed him, even though he's portrayed as a heartless monster. Regardless, it's an incredible use of poetic justice that's further embellished by the many other interpretations of what Chiemi's hair signifies.

Junji Ito Collection is streaming on Crunchyroll and Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is streaming on Netlfix.