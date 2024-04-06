Junior Golfers Head to Augusta for Drive Chip and Putt National Finals

Three junior golfers from the Southern Texas PGA Section and Houston area are heading to Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday for the Drive Chip and Putt National Finals. The National Finals will be played on Sunday, April 7 at the famous Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA just four days before the first round of The Masters gets underway.

Texas Terry;11, Hayes Pethtel; 11 and Waits Rodriguez; 8 will all represent the STPGA alongside 77 other junior golfers that qualified throughout the country. Drive, Chip & Putt is a grow the game initiative where thousands of juniors participate in local, sub-regional, and then regional competitions to reach the National Finals

Golf Junior Golfers Augusta National Golf Club Drive Chip And Putt National Finals STPGA The Masters

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX26Houston / 🏆 448. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Masters winner Angel Cabrera won't return to Augusta National after US visa denied2009 Masters champion Angel Cabrera was welcomed back to Augusta National by Chairman Fred Ridley in January, but visa issues will keep the pro from returning next month.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

9-year-old Buckeye golfer invited to Augusta National to competeIf you know anything about golf, you know getting an invitation to Augusta National is a dream come true for a golfer. Well, a congrats is in order for 9-year-old Parker Tang from Buckeye!

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

MASTERS '24: A hole-by-hole look at Augusta NationalA hole-by-hole description at Augusta National for the 88th Masters. There was only one significant change for this year. The tee box on the par-5 second was moved back 10 yards. Based on how last year played, the easiest par 5s were on the front nine, not the back nine.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Competing tours converge on Augusta National chasing the same prizeJon Rahm went from wearing a Masters green jacket in April to a LIV Golf black letterman's jacket in December.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Past Champion Assessed Slow-Play Penalty at Augusta National Women’s AmateurAnna Davis, the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur winner, missed the cut by one shot after a penalty assessed late in Round 2.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

MASTERS '24: Capsules of 10 key players at Augusta NationalThe 10 leading players for the Masters start with Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player and a past champion at Augusta National. It includes a pair of long shots that have eight green jackets between them. One is Tiger Woods, the five-time champion. He has played only one tournament and 24 holes this year. The other is Phil Mickelson.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »