Juneau Proposes Fund to Support Transition to Clean Energy in Tourism Sector

Juneau may establish a new fund to support tourism businesses in transitioning to cleaner forms of energy. The proposal suggests using $1 million collected from marine passenger fees to fund a clean energy loan and incentive program. This initiative aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide incentives for businesses to adopt cleaner power sources. Many operators are interested in transitioning to cleaner energy but find it cost prohibitive.

The fund would help alleviate this barrier and accelerate the transition to cleaner power

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KTOOpubmedia / 🏆 439. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Some Juneau city staff will move to Alaska Permanent Fund buildingCity leaders say construction at the Municipal Way office building has been too disruptive.

Source: KTOOpubmedia - 🏆 439. / 53 Read more »

Mayor Cherelle Parker proposes $100M to fund ‘triage and wellness facilities’ for people in addictionParker said the centers are still a work in progress, and it remains unclear where they'd be located.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Former Gov. Patt Quinn proposes referendum on use of taxpayer money to fund Chicago sports stadiumsThe Chicago White Sox are looking to build a new stadium, possibly in the South Loop. The Chicago Bears would also like an upgrade to Soldier Field, with discussions underway about a new lakefront stadium.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Maine governor proposes budget revisions to fund housing and child care before April adjournmentDemocratic Gov. Janet Mills has unveiled a budget revision that includes one-time spending to build more housing, to deliver grants to child care providers, and to accelerate nursing facility rate reform.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

World Fund Closes First Fund At Over $300 Million To Back Climate TechI am a freelance reporter based in Dublin covering many areas around the technology industry. I was previously a reporter at Fora and was a regular contributor to Tech.eu. My byline has also appeared on BBC News, Vice, and Mashable.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Juneau photographer Cam Byrnes celebrates 35 years of capturing performing arts with gallery showLocal photographer Cam Byrnes opened a show at the Juneau Artists Galley on March 1 showcasing over 100 photos documenting 35 years of the performing arts in Juneau.

Source: KTOOpubmedia - 🏆 439. / 53 Read more »