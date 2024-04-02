Juneau Negotiates Conceptual Agreement with Cruise Lines to Limit Daily Passengers

The City and Borough of Juneau has negotiated a conceptual agreement with cruise lines that could limit the number of daily passengers that come off their ships and into Juneau. If approved, the limits would go into effect during the 2026 season.

