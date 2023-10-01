Julian Love ‘off to a great start’ with Seahawks for MetLife return to face Giants

Daniel Jones needs to prove worth without maybe two Giants starsJulian Love is coming back to MetLife Stadium to play against the Giants, the team that selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.He wanted to stay, but free agency carried him away to Seattle, where he is a starting safety for the Seahawks.

Daniel Jones needs to prove worth without maybe two Giants starsJulian Love is coming back to MetLife Stadium to play against the Giants, the team that selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Love played in 64 games in his four years with the Giants and was on the field for close to every snap for them in 2022.

He wanted to stay, but free agency carried him away to Seattle, where he is a starting safety for the Seahawks.

Homecomings and going against your former team can be emotional deals, which is why Seahawks coach Pete Carroll put a chat with Love on his to-do list prior to Monday night’s game.

“It’s always a challenge when you play for the place you’re returning to,’’ Carroll said. “It always can be a challenge; guys take it differently. We’ll talk it through. I think he’s in pretty good shape. He’s heard us talk to other guys about the same kind of situation. I think we’ll be all right.”

Love, 25, moved on from the Giants even though their offer to him was actually more lucrative than the two-year, $12 million contract he signed with the Seahawks — Love checked back in with the Giants but the offer was already off the table.He has not hit the ground running with his new team.

Through three games, Love is ranked as the No. 70 safety in the league and has five missed tackles and a passer rating against him of 122.5.

Jason Pinnock, the player who replaced him as a starter for the Giants, is ranked No. 72 by PFF.

“First off, Julian has brought a lot of really good stuff,’’ Carroll said. “Really bright leader, terrific effort guy, helps guys around him, he’s been making plays, knocking balls down and doing stuff for us. He’s off to a great start with us.’’

This will be the 68th game of Love’s NFL career, and his first going against his former team.

Jalen Hurts runs the ball as Giants safety Julian Love chases during the first half in the NFC Divisional playoffs.“I can definitely understand going to the place where you’ve played,’’ Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “It can be a little emotional, unless you hide it really well like I did.’’

Wagner spent his first 10 NFL years with the Seahawks and then played against them last season with the Raiders, before returning to Seattle this season.“It’s unique for sure,’’ he said. “People reaching out from New York, but I’m just trying to keep it simple. It’s another game. It’s a nameless, faceless opponent. As difficult as that is, that’s how I have to approach this. I just have to play my game, not do anything extra, and just get a win on Monday night.”

The Giants have never been especially good on “Monday Night Football’’ and lately they have been bad, losing seven straight and nine of their last 10 MNF games.The Seahawks are 28-12 all time on “Monday Night Football’’ for an NFL-best winning percentage of .700.

And here’s another one: The Seahawks are 4-0 at MetLife Stadium.

, a perfect record that includes their rout of the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVII.

This the first time back home for the Giants since the Cowboys demolished them 40-0 in the season opener. “Our first home game didn’t go so well for the fans,’’ DL Leonard Williams said. “I think this is going to be a big one to get our fans back on track. I just hope there is a lot of excitement in the stadium for this game.’’

