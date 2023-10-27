Julian Edelman: Rob Gronkowski once brought 'easy button' to Patriots practice

"We used to have goal line seven-on-seven every Friday, and no one could cover him ," Edelman said."We'd be on the goal line, and he'd be Mossing guys and jumping up over guys, and Belichick would just sit there and twirl his whistle ‘what is going on?’ And one week he comes out, and I'm talking he would score like eight touchdowns in this period. You couldn't cover him, you throw it anywhere, the guy's not coverable.

"You remember those easy buttons from Staples? He pulled out an Easy Button and just started pressing the easy button at practice after he scored. When you perform, Belichick doesn't say anything; he laughed. … he was a dominant practice player"As for the dominance Edelman — who was the Super Bowl LIII MVP with 10 receptions for 141 yards — alluded to, Gronkowski is a likely First Ballot Hall of Famer.

Gronkowski also led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in just his second season (17 receiving touchdowns in 2011) and posted four 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons and four 10-plus receiving touchdown seasons. The tight end was a five-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, the 2014 NFL Comeback Player of the Year and part of four Super Bowl teams, the 2020 Buccaneers being the fourth. headtopics.com

