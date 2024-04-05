Julia Stiles Welcomes Third Child While Directing Her First Movie

As Julia Stiles gears up for her directorial debut with “Wish You Were Here,” she’s splitting her time with another project she’s kept under wraps. She told the New York Times she was 'a bundle of emotions' directing her first movie as she welcomed her third child , now 5 months old. The “10 Things I Hate About You” actor did not reveal the name or sex of her baby, saying of this recent pregnancy, “I didn’t really talk about it.
” Stiles also shares sons Strummer, 6, and Arlo, 2, with husband Preston Cook, whom she married in 2017. Though she stayed mum about her newborn, she reflected on how motherhood had surprisingly been 'great training' for directing. “You have to think 10 steps ahead but also be in the present moment. You have to be good at time management. You have to be sensitive to people’s needs and guide them, but also hold a boundary,” Stiles said in the New York Times interview. Stiles wrapped production on 'Wish You Were Here' in late February, as Deadline reporte
Julia Stiles Third Child Directing Movie Motherhood
