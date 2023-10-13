Julia Louis-Dreyfus Responds to Seinfeld Reunion Rumors

where he teased that some news about Seinfeld may be coming in the future. According to the actress, though, she didn’t really know “what the hell” Seinfeld was talking about.
“Yeah, I just saw last night,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”), Seinfeld told the crowd that he had a “little secret” and that “something is going to happen” related to the iconic ending of Seinfeld. “It hasn’t happened yet,” Seinfeld said.
Seinfeld himself teased the possibility of getting the cast back together in 2018 during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' television show, and the cast even briefly came together for a short stint on Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Originally premiering in 1989 and running through 1998, Seinfeld is often regarded as one of the greatest and most influential television shows (and comedy series) of all time. The series starred Seinfeld, Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander, and was created by Seinfeld and Larry David.
