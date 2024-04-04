Julia Garner's Role in Fantastic Four Sparks Galactus Theories

The Fantastic Four cast Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal and fans are wondering if her presence in the new movie heralds Galactus . In the comics, her character is one of numerous characters closely associated with the Devourer of Worlds. So, it's natural to assume that wherever a Silver Surfer goes, Galactus must be close behind. Still, with other rumors about the movie swirling, the fan theories about Galactus make a lot of sense.

If Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer is in the movie, then MCU fans might need to batten down the hatches, whatever Earth The Fantastic Four is set on will be in trouble. First, Shalla-Bal was created by Stan Lee and John Buscema in 1968's Silver Surfer #1. In that issue, Shalla-Bal fell in love with Norrin Radd (aka the Silver Surfer that you commonly see in Marvel Comics stories.) The Surfer obtained the Power Cosmic from Galactus and left her home planet of Zenn-La to hopefully saved Shalla-Bal and the rest of those being

