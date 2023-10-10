Julia Fox tries to make sense of her notorious past

Why is Julia Fox famous? Your guess is as good as hers. The actress and model has worn many hats in her 33 years — including fashion designer and dominatrix — but says she is wary of the title “celebrity.” She writes in a new memoir that fame always felt inevitable, but isn’t something she sought out.

Fox in splitting hairs between “famous person” and “celebrity,” the latter of which, she suggests, requires a level of intention. But it might be most precise to describe her a third way: notorious. In New York, she’s been inescapable, whether as a chaotic teenaged force in the party scene or when her face showed up on “Missing” posters her parents put up after she ran away from home.

In many cases, such as when she recalls her father’s physical and emotional abuse, she turns what she endured into a teachable lesson, clearly stating what she learned from the pain.“It’s impossible for me to flourish in an inconsistent hostile environment, especially when my own growth is so intertwined with his,” she writes. headtopics.com

But as “Down the Drain” gets closer to the present day, and Fox revisits her failed marriage to her son’s father and back-to-back deaths in her chosen family, her habit of trying to tie up loose ends works to her detriment. As a writer, she pushes herself toward tidy emotional resolutions she doesn’t appear to be ready to feel.

