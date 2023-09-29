Julia Fox is through with Kanye, all other men — and onto her author era

Julia Fox's new memoir, 'Down the Drain,' reveals a wild and sometimes tragic life in which Kanye was a blip — even as she works to take back control of it. She means this literally.

The arc of the book bends toward Fox stepping into her power, but the dangers along the way are grave: miscarriage, homelessness, overdoses and serial mistreatment by men — from the alleged sexual assault that was her first intimate experience to being punched while she’s pregnant by an old boyfriend.It took Fox years to come to terms with the idea that she was assaulted. “It wasn’t until probably my mid to late 20s that I even realized that wasn’t normal because it was happening to everyone I knew,” she says. “It was so normalized that I didn’t even question it, and I didn’t want to question it. I just pretended like it didn’t happen.”

She remembers this when she hears the skepticism over: “‘Why did you come out so late? Why didn’t you say no? Why didn’t you yell and get up and scream?’ It’s like, because we’re convincing ourselves that it’s not happening … but then when our back’s against the wall because it’s eating us up inside, we have to say something.

“Uncut Gems” actor Julia Fox has confirmed her breakup with rapper Ye after a whirlwind romance and comparisons to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.“I wasn’t always like that,” Fox explains while delicately sipping a strawberry lemonade slushie. “But when the alternative is just rolling over and taking it all the time, eventually you’re going to be like, ‘No, f— that.’ There was a point where it was like a suicide bombing mission. Like, I don’t care if I die, but I need to take you down with me.”Fox’s time as a dominatrix is integral to her story; it taught her how to act, how to wear fashion, how to respect herself. “Before that, I had really low self-esteem,” she recalls. “I was really promiscuous and I would sleep around a lot, and then after, not at all. I would not be here today if I hadn’t been a dominatrix.”

Sometimes in life, things right themselves, and you don’t even have to lift a finger.Advertisement

Eventually Fox reached a point where she couldn’t avert her eyes any longer, when she realized, “‘Holy s—. I’ve been victimized my entire life.’”

She began to fight back in her own way, with the tools she had at the time.

“I was like, ‘OK, how can I benefit from it? I’ll play into this whatever it is, but I’m going to get something out of it,’ instead of walking away empty-handed and losing my soul.”

For instance, she once woke up in a billionaire’s bed, unsure if he had assaulted her, and decided his offer to replace her diamond earrings would help assuage her pain. Fox has since come to believe that karma can be the coldest revenge. “Sometimes in life, things right themselves, and you don’t even have to lift a finger,” she says with a shrug.