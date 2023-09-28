Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Reignites Geto Soulmate Debate

Jujutsu Kaisen season two is deep into the Shibuya arc, and now it has fans debating Geto's real [...] After all, Geto was good at keeping people at arm's length before Gojo came around. Jujutsu Kaisen season two made the very apparent with its first arc, and now the Shibuya arc has everyone in tears over Geto's posthumous connection to Gojo.

There are few series in Shonen Jump that hurt as much as Jujutsu Kaisen. The supernatural story is known for its intense action sequences, but its heart-wrenching scenes take the cake. From Yuta to Nobara, every one in Jujutsu Kaisen gets their time to cry. Geto Suguru may have the hardest time of all the characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, and now season two has reignited a conversation about his soulmate.

As you can see above, the whole debacle kicked off after Kenjaku made himself known to Gojo. Last week's episode of Jujutsu Kaisen saw Fake-Geto surprise Gojo, and this gave our villains the opening to trap the Six Eyes user. This week checked on the team as they continued their ritual to seal Gojo, but Kenjaku faced a huge roadblock with Geto.

After all, Kenjaku may have taken over Geto's corpse, but the body remembers. When the curse tries to ensnare Gojo in the Prison Realm fully, Geto's body does rebel. We can see one of the body's hands reach up and try to choke out Kenjaku after Gojo calls out to his friend. Whether muscle memory or an imprint from Geto's soul, the man did not want his body to harm Gojo and fought to protect his friend.

Given Geto's close tie to Gojo, plenty of fans are taking to social media to debate the two being soulmates. It takes one hell of a bond to have a man protect another even after his passing. Geto forged a bond so strong with Gojo that not even death could break it. And honestly? This truth has some Jujutsu Kaisen fans reevaluating everything they know about Geto and Gojo.

What do you think about this latest epsiode of Jujutsu Kaisen season two? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!