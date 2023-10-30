Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 to Focus On Toji vs. Dagon Fight

Episode 14 of the series ended abruptly, leaving fans on a cliffhanger. With the next installment just around the corner, viewers have been anticipating Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, episode 15. Fights will undoubtedly take a different turn, with a new character in the mix. With so many uncertain plot threads in the Shibuya Incident arc, if the next episode captures any of these with a resolution, then it will be incredibly satisfying to watch.

The dubbed version of the episode will be released soon on Crunchyroll and Funimation, even though there hasn’t been any official release date announced yet. NEWS: JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 Episode 15 promo went live and it prepares for an epic battle between Toji and Dagon!We saw Episode 14 adapt the last part of chapter 106 and chapters 107 to 109. From the preview images, Episode 15 will likely cover chapters 110 to 114, concluding Toji’s fight against Dagon and introducing one of the greatest fights in this arc.

This is the part where MAPPA has the most fantastic opportunity to tweak the Shibuya arc timeline. With so many battles coming forward in the series, the production studio will finish one before moving on to the other.According to the preview, Episode 15 is titled “Sway, Part 2”. From the scenes in the precap, the episode would likely focus on the Toji vs. Dagon fight. The following scenes will likely stretch directly into Megumi’s interaction with Toji, which is quite an anticipated scene. headtopics.com

