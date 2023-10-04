Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops Add a Kento Nanami Glow Exclusive

Back in June, ahead of the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 launch, Funko unveiled the second wave of Pop figures based on the wildly popular Shonen franchise following the first drop during last year's Funkoween event. Highlights of the wave include a Glow Itadori (Divergent Fist) AAA Anime exclusive and a flocked Panda exclusive.

Pre-order details can be found below, and the exclusives are highlighted. You'll find many of the commons here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon now. Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Fans will be able to see Gojo and Geto in action (together with the third member of their group, Shoko Ieiri, and younger versions of many of the anime's characters) in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 when it premieres on July 6th in Japan as part of the upcoming new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2023 anime schedule.

As for what to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Crunchyroll teases it as such,"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. headtopics.com

