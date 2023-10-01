Jujutsu Kaisen Crew Sounds Off on Work Conditions Amid NDA Report

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest IPs in anime right now, and its new season has put Yuji on the map.

The whole thing hit social media this week after a user on X (Twitter) by the name Nakayasee said directors and animators on Jujutsu Kaisen season two were asked to sign NDAs. This is hardly surprising as many high-profile shows require NDAs, but one of the contract stipulations was odd. The NDA in question said staffers were not allowed to talk about the production of Jujutsu Kaisen overall. It did not take long for this information to go viral, and a number of animators took to social media to break silence on the subject.

"I have nothing to lose, so if you want to take me to court for complaining, I'll take it," one animator behind Jujutsu Kaisen season two wrote. As for another animator, they went so far as to call the silencing tactic evil.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest IPs in anime right now, and its new season has put Yuji on the map. Thanks to the team at MAPPA Studios, Jujutsu Kaisen season two has begun critical work on the Shibuya arc, and many fans have been left to marvel at its crisp animation. However, a new report has gone live and put all their admiration in question. Following whispers of poor work conditions at MAPPA, alleged staffers on Jujutsu Kaisen season two are speaking up to confirm those dark details despite signing some controversial NDAs.

"Silencing the staff from talking about how atrocious the work conditions are is comically evil i don't care at this point because yes, the schedule is beyond terrible the fact that work gets done at all with any level of competency is incredible. I will not compromise my health for work that won't even cover all of my rent, let alone any other expenses my main job and my overall well-being mean more to me than the fear of being blacklisted," the artist shared.

A handful of other artists on Jujutsu Kaisen season two responded to the NDA report with critical notes. While some noted the production mayhem was worthwhile given the studio's notoriety, other workers stressed their desire for better work conditions. Of course, no word has been given by MAPPA on this NDA debacle. And as Jujutsu Kaisen season two carries on with new episodes, we can only hope work conditions improve for those working on the popular series.

What do you think about this update on Jujutsu Kaisen season two? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!