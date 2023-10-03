Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Highlight Sukuna's Terrifying Domain Expansion

Sukuna, Jujutsu Kaisen's king of curses, has earned his title more than once in the supernatural shonen series. Unlike other shonen heroes such as Naruto and Ichigo Kurosaki, Yuji Itadori's darker half might just be the most evil of the anime figures. While Yuji has been able to rely on Sukuna's power in a pinch, it's a dangerous game as the king of curses is more than willing to eliminate innocent people who stand in his way.

Yuji Itadori first formed a bond with Sukuna by ingesting one of the king of curse's fingers, as Jujutsu Tech has stated that the shonen hero must travel forth and eat as many of the villains' fingers as possible. It's been some time since we've seen Sukuna emerge in the anime adaptation, taking down some curses when he was unleashed by Yuji but also causing quite the headache for the likes of Gojo and Megumi. While Suguru Geto might be one of the biggest antagonists to spring from the mind of creator Gege Akutami, Sukuna might overshadow him when it comes to the strength department.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's Doman ExpandsSukuna has become a force of nature in Jujutsu Tech's world, becoming a danger to both hero and villain alike should they rub the king of curses the wrong way.

Sukuna has become a force of nature in Jujutsu Tech's world, becoming a danger to both hero and villain alike should they rub the king of curses the wrong way. Aside from trying to kill a number of Yuji's allies in the past, Sukuna isn't afraid to rub it in when Itadori is having a rough time in the series and will most likely continue to be a thorn in his side. Despite Gojo's overwhelming cursed power, even the Jujutsu Tech teacher might not be enough to take down Yuji Itadori's dark side.

Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is focusing on some wildly new stories far past the Shibuya Incident Arc. The events of recent chapters have been so massive that they've trended online and set the stage for some of the biggest moments in Jujutsu Tech history.

Do you think Sukuna will survive to see the end of Jujutsu Kaisen? Can anyone, hero or villain, defeat the king of curses? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.