Jujutsu Kaisen Confirms Its Main Villain Isn't What Fans Think

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In a shocking twist, Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed that its main antagonist Geto is not actually who fans thought they were. This twist completely recontextualizes everything that has occurred before this point and sets up exciting new mysteries for the future. It also makes beating the villain much more difficult to do.

In Season 2 Episode #9, Geto finally made his presence known in the Shibuya Incident by stepping out of the shadows to trap Gojo in the Prison Realm. After the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and the Gojo's Past arc delved a bit deeper into his motivations, fans thought they knew what to expect from him, but they weren't prepared for his true nature.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Geto No Longer Has His Original Brain This reveal leaves fans with a lot of questions about the new Geto's plans and motivations. The Gojo's Past arc firmly established Geto's motivations, painting him as a radical sorcerer who viewed nonsorcerers as disgusting monkeys to be eradicated.

Now that fans know Geto isn't the main villain, there is very little they know about them. It appears that the sorcerer jumped into Geto's body to more easily trap Gojo in the prison Realm, so this doesn't necessarily mean their plans align. headtopics.com

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc Will Feature Even More Twists The coming episodes of the Shibuya Incident arc will likely reveal more about this body-swapping sorcerer. However, the fact that the series committed to a twist of this magnitude is a sign that this arc will likely have many more twists and reveals before it ends.

