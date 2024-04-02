Judy Holliday: Standing Up Against Injustice

Standing up in the face of injustice is a daunting task, especially when you know that your livelihood could be on the line. Back in the 1950s, if you got called up to attest that you weren't a Communist before a major government body, you had to take that seriously and figure out a way to get out of that situation as cleanly as possible.

Judy Holliday managed to beat that reputation, and she did so by adroitly replaying her most famous creation to an audience that had no idea what they were in for. Her role in Born Yesterday embodied the 'dumb blonde' trope, which would be Holliday's saving grace and her downfall

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Collider / 🏆 1. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Venezuelan opposition leader faces deadline for standing down in race against MaduroVenezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado faces a choice on which the hopes of millions of Venezuelans fighting to restore their democracy depends.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Holliday, Yamamoto and Chourio are among the majors' most intriguing rookies in 2024Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday, Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio are among the major leagues' most intriguing rookies going into the 2024 season. Holliday, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft, batted .323 with 12 homers, 75 RBIs and 24 steals over four minor league stops last year.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

MLB No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday left off Orioles' opening-day rosterMLB's top-ranked prospect Jackson Holliday will not make the Baltimore Orioles' opening-day roster, per multiple reports.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Orioles send No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday to minorsTop prospect Jackson Holliday will not open the season in Baltimore after the team reassigned him to the minors. Holliday, the No. 1 pick in 2022, batted .311 with seven extra base hits in spring training.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Jackson Holliday reassigned to minor league camp by OriolesJackson Holliday's major league debut with the Baltimore Orioles will have to wait.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Orioles reassign prized prospect Jackson Holliday to minor league campJackson Holliday’s major league debut with the Baltimore Orioles will have to wait. The Orioles announced Friday they had reassigned Holliday to their minor league camp. That means the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft won’t start the season in the majors.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »