Judging biggest overreactions for NFL Week 5 - ESPN

Best and worst of NFL Week 5: 49ers rout Cowboys, more trouble for Pats and Giants, Burrow back on trackDan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN, covering the entire league and breaking news. Dan also contributes to Get Up, NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, Sunday NFL Countdown and Fantasy Football Now.

So having witnessed this complete catastrophe with my own eyes Sunday, I felt there would be no better place to start our NFLI mean, it's so bad right now. Pick a stat from this game, and it's more horrendous than the one before it. The combined minus-69 point differential over the past two games is the worst over any two-game stretch in franchise history.

Now, it's no big surprise that coach Mike Tomlin has this Steelers team at 3-2 despite having basically no offense whatsoever. Tomlin is a wizard and will go to the Hall of Fame as a result. But whata surprise is that Baltimore's offense -- which we were told would be fresh and wide-open and exciting under new coordinator Todd Monken -- still seems stuck in the mud. headtopics.com

Every good thing that happened to, for and by the Giants last season seems to have evaporated, and right now, there appear to be too many problems for reigning Coach of the Year Brian Daboll to fix.The Giants are on that same three-win pace that the Patriots are on, and 3-14 certainly sounds like a record that gets you into the top five in the draft.

Clearly, the 2022 Vikings were overachievers in the first year under a new coach and new GM. Good for them. Things have turned around in 2023, though, and this team needs to be thinking about what the post-2023 plan is at QB. If that's Cousins, cool. There are worse choices. headtopics.com

