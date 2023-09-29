Judges maintain bans on gender-affirming care for youth in Tennessee and Kentucky

A group of federal appeals judges has ruled that Tennessee and Kentucky can keep banning gender-affirming care for young transgender people while legal challenges against those state laws proceed while legal challenges against those state laws proceed, federal appeals judges ruled. In a 2-1 decision by a 6th U.S.

Circuit Court of Appeals panel late Thursday, the majority wrote that elected lawmakers made “precise cost-benefit decisions” in instituting the bans and “did not trigger any reason for judges to second-guess them.”

“Prohibiting citizens and legislatures from offering their perspectives on high-stakes medical policies, in which compassion for the child points in both directions, is not something life-tenured federal judges should do without a clear warrant in the Constitution,” Chief Judge Jeffrey Sutton wrote.The laws had already kicked in under previous rulings by the appeals judges, despite decisions in lower courts that temporarily kept significant parts of the bans from taking effect. The new ruling overturns the preliminary injunctions that trial court judges had issued.

Read more:

sdut »

Judges maintain bans on gender-affirming care for youth in Tennessee and KentuckyA group of federal appeals judges has ruled that Tennessee and Kentucky can keep banning gender-affirming care for young transgender people while legal challenges against those state laws proceed.

What you need to know about trans youth health care in Kentucky and TennesseeThe U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit issued a ruling that allowed the states to enforce laws banning gender-affirming medical care for minors.

Appeals court upholds Tennessee, Kentucky bans on transgender care for minorsA federal appeals court on Thursday allowed Tennessee and Kentucky to enforce laws banning gender-affirming medical care for minors, such as puberty blockers, hormones and surgery.

Austin Reed accounts for 3 touchdowns as Western Kentucky tops Middle Tennessee 31-10Austin Reed threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and Western Kentucky defeated Middle Tennessee 31-10 in a Conference USA opener.

Appeals court upholds Tennessee and Kentucky bans on trans care for minorsThe court rejected a challenge by families of transgender children who had argued that the bans discriminated on the basis of sex.

Gators Breakdown: Florida at Kentucky Preview and PredictionFlorida travels to Lexington and tries to avoid a three-game losing streak to Kentucky