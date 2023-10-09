Judge upholds most serious charges in deadly arrest of Black driver Ronald Greene

October 09, 2023 at 3:09 pm PDTFILE - In this image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, trooper Kory York bends over with his foot on Ronald Greene's shoulder after he was taken into custody on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. On Monday, Oct.

“My heart is lifted by this," said Greene's mother, Mona Hardin."We shouldn’t have waited four plus years, but we’re still moving forward.” But Judge Thomas Rogers ruled Monday that the prosecutors' blunder did not taint York's indictment, and that the use-of-force expert, Seth Stoughton, had drawn his conclusions not from the protected interview but the graphic body-camera footage of Greene's deadly arrest on a rural roadside outside Monroe.

As Greene moaned and writhed in the dirt, York ordered the heavyset man to “shut up” and “lay on your f------ belly like I told you to!” York’s defense attorney, J. Michael Small, was expected to appeal the ruling. “With all due respect," he said,"I strongly disagree with the court's decision. headtopics.com

The ruling comes amid new calls for the U.S. Justice Department to bring its own indictment against the troopers. Federal prosecutors have been weighing civil rights charges for years amid a grand jury investigation that examined whether Louisiana State Police brass obstructed justice by dragging their feet and protecting the troopers involved in Greene's arrest.

