Judge Strikes Down Effort to Enshrine Reproductive Rights in Nevada Constitution

A judge has struck down an effort to enshrine reproductive rights, including abortion, in Nevada’s constitution, as abortion rights advocates in the western swing state attempt to follow other states in putting the question before voters in 2024.





HuffPostWomen » / 🏆 27. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nevada judge tosses teachers union-backed petition to put A's stadium funding on 2024 ballotA Nevada judge threw out a proposed ballot referendum backed by a statewide teachers union that would give voters the final say on whether to give $380 million in public funding for a proposed $1.5 billion Oakland A’s stadium on the Las Vegas Strip.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Nevada judge tosses teachers union-backed petition to put A's stadium funding on 2024 ballotA Nevada judge threw out a proposed ballot referendum backed by a statewide teachers union that would give voters the final say on whether to give $380 million in public funding for a proposed $1.5 billion Oakland A’s stadium on the Las Vegas Strip

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Nevada judge tosses teachers union-backed petition to put A's stadium funding on 2024 ballotA Nevada judge threw out a proposed ballot referendum backed by a statewide teachers union that would give voters the final say on whether to give $380 million in public funding for a proposed $1.5 billion Oakland A's stadium on the Las Vegas Strip.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Judge Sneed and Judge Austin join record number of Black women nominated to federal benchThe New Black View

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »

‘Don’t Judge Me’ starring Judge Greg Mathis set for world premiere in Park Forest“Don’t Judge Me,” starring Judge Greg Mathis, will premiere Nov. 10 to 12 at John Ruffin’s Theater 47 in Park Forest.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Kansas Judge Strikes 'Abortion Pill Reversal,' Bizarre Font Requirements Among Other Anti-Abortion MeasuresThe odd measures were part of the Women’s Right to Know Act, which the judge called “a thinly veiled effort to stigmatize the procedure.'

Source: Jezebel - 🏆 153. / 63 Read more »