Judge sides with Ripple again, denies SEC appeal: Law Decoded

On Oct. 3, United States District Court Judge Analisa Torres rejected the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC’s) motion to appeal its loss against Ripple Labs, the company behind the XRP (, claiming the regulator failed to meet the burden to show that there were controlling questions of law or substantial grounds for differences of opinion on the matter.

The regulator appealed against the court’s July decision declaring that retail sales of the XRP token did not meet the legal definition of a security. The SEC argued there was “substantial ground for differences of opinion” on the laws at hand.

Immediately after the SEC's appeal was rejected, the XRP price surged nearly 6%. However, the decision isn't an outright loss for the regulator, as Torres scheduled a trial for April 23, 2024, to address the remaining issues in the case.

