Judge sets hearing on gag order request in Trump election case in DC

A judge says she'll hear arguments next month on federal prosecutors’ request for a limited gag order in the case charging former President Donald Trump with scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. will center on a push by special counsel Jack Smith’s team to bar Trump from making inflammatory and intimidating public statements about potential witnesses, lawyers and other people involved in the case.
Prosecutors have said a narrowly tailored order is necessary to preserve the integrity of the case, which is currently set for trial forTrump’s lawyersdenounced the gag order request as an attempt to “unconstitutionally silence” his political speech. They called the request a “desperate attempt at censorship.”
Chutkan ruled against the Trump earlier this week when she refused a defense request to step aside from the case over comments she’d made in other sentencing hearings that the attorneys said called into question her impartiality. headtopics.com
Chutkan said there was no reason for her to recuse.
Judge denies Donald Trump’s request to recuse herself in federal election subversion caseChutkan, who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama and was randomly assigned to Trump’s case, said in her written decision that she sees no reason to step aside.