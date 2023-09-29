Judge sets hearing on gag order request in Trump election case in DC

A judge says she'll hear arguments next month on federal prosecutors’ request for a limited gag order in the case charging former President Donald Trump with scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. will center on a push by special counsel Jack Smith’s team to bar Trump from making inflammatory and intimidating public statements about potential witnesses, lawyers and other people involved in the case.

Prosecutors have said a narrowly tailored order is necessary to preserve the integrity of the case, which is currently set for trial forTrump’s lawyersdenounced the gag order request as an attempt to “unconstitutionally silence” his political speech. They called the request a “desperate attempt at censorship.”

Chutkan ruled against the Trump earlier this week when she refused a defense request to step aside from the case over comments she’d made in other sentencing hearings that the attorneys said called into question her impartiality. headtopics.com

Chutkan said there was no reason for her to recuse.

Read more:

AP »

Judge's ruling means Donald Trump could lose control of properties like Trump TowerThe ruling found the Trump Organization liable for persistent fraud and effectively ordered the dissolution of a swath of his company. CBS New York's Jessica Moore reports.

Judge Tanya Chutkan denies Trump's request for her recusal in Jan. 6 caseJudge Tanya Chutkan denied former President Donald Trump's request to recuse herself.

Judge denies Donald Trump’s request to recuse herself in federal election subversion caseChutkan, who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama and was randomly assigned to Trump’s case, said in her written decision that she sees no reason to step aside.

How Jamaica-born Judge Tanya S. Chutkan became Donald Trump’s latest targetTanya Chutkan has been a public defender, a high-powered private attorney and a Jan. 6 judge. Now she presides over Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C., case.

Mar-a-Lago judge’s developer-hating past is a big win for Donald TrumpState Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron undervalued Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago at a measly $18 million drawing incredulous howls from property professionals who assessed it at $300 million.

Christie calls Trump 'Donald Duck,' DeSantis knocks former president and other debate takeawaysSeven Republican presidential hopefuls gathered at the Reagan Library in California for the second of the party’s primary debates, but the dominant front-runner — former President Donald Trump — skipped the event again