Judge's Ruling on Recreational Marijuana Regulations in State Amended

The ruling on recreational marijuana regulations in the state was initially unsettling, but it was later amended to reflect a narrower decision. The lawsuit brought by Leafly challenged the state's rules on advertising marijuana dispensaries on third-party platforms .

State Supreme Court Justice Kevin Bryant declared the rules arbitrary and unconstitutional, but the decision only voided the rules related to third-party platforms.

Recreational Marijuana Regulations Ruling Amendment Lawsuit Leafly Advertising Third-Party Platforms Unconstitutional

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arizona Generates Over $200 Million in Taxes from Recreational Marijuana SalesArizona has seen significant changes since the legalization of recreational marijuana, including increased tax revenue. Last year, the state brought in over $200 million in taxes from the over $1 billion in sales of recreational weed. The tax rate for recreational purchases is 16%.

Source: kgun9 - 🏆 584. / 51 Read more »

Virginia governor vetoes recreational marijuana retail sales billAre legal marijuana retail sales good for states? That depends on who you ask.

Source: mynbc15 - 🏆 262. / 63 Read more »

Florida Supreme Court to decide if abortion rights, recreational marijuana will be on Novemeber ballotThe Florida Supreme Court appears poised Monday afternoon to issue rulings about whether proposed constitutional amendments that seek to ensure abortion rights and allow recreational marijuana will go on the November ballot.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Lawmakers seek to prop up Delaware medical marijuana industry after legalizing recreational useThe bill also prohibits people from growing their own marijuana for personal consumption.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Election 2024: Abortion, recreational use of marijuana on Florida ballot in NovemberThe Florida Supreme Court will allow the state’s voters in November to decide whether to protect abortion rights and legalize recreational use of marijuana. The rulings Monday reject Attorney General Ashley Moody’s arguments that both of the proposed questions should have been rejected.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Florida Supreme Court approves ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuanaIf the provision gets 60 percent in November, it will legalize recreational marijuana in the country's third-most populous state.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »