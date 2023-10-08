Judge's gag order on Trump: Letters to the Editor — Oct. 9, 2023

Hillary Clinton and liberals are the ones who need ‘deprogramming’ — from smug elitismAll the gag orders in the world won’t stop the truth from surfacing and ultimately crashing the corrupt Democratic Party — especially when the orders are given by a nobody bureaucrat.I thought “Circus, Circus” was in Las Vegas. Evidently I was wrong. It’s alive and now performing in a Manhattan courtroom.

The head clown is the ridiculous judge, a smiling fool, with state Attorney General Tish James a very close second. Her smirk and overall arrogant demeanor are so insidious and condescending that she should be ashamed.

This entire situation is a witch hunt. They are lashing out against Trump with any nonsensical accusation. Throw it at the wall and see if it sticks. To those backing this farce: Either you are too stubborn to admit you have made a mistake, or you’re just plain stupid.Trump represents the worst of America. He’s unjust, immature, disobedient and unfit to hold office. He needs a strong authority figure to put him in his place. Thank you, Judge Engoron.I have been following the news about the railroading of Trump, and in my opinion, it stinks. headtopics.com

Democrats, the Justice Department, the FBI and the lefty mainstream media have all joined forces. And now you have Judge Engoron getting a piece of the action. Never in my wildest dreams did I believe this could happen in America. So much for democracy. The left will do everything and anything to win, legal or not. What trash.The anti-police progressive politicians have emboldened thugs with their soft-on-crime policies. The criminal element has no respect for the law or law-enforcement officers, thanks to left-wing politicians and their propaganda.

Since when is it OK to assault a police officer or anyone else? Without law and order, the social fabric of this city and country will decay to unprecedented levels.If one wants to know the truth about “the shocking rise in cop attacks,” one might consider New York’s leniency in response to these horrific crimes against those who risk their lives while protecting the public. headtopics.com

