Judge's Competency Challenged in Trump's Classified Secrets Case

This week, Judge Aileen Cannon faced a request challenging her competency and impartiality in a case involving former President Trump 's handling of classified secrets . Critics are concerned that the Trump -appointed judge is intentionally delaying the case, raising the likelihood it drags beyond the November election.

Judge Aileen Cannon Trump Classified Secrets Case Competency Impartiality Delay November Election

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



axios / 🏆 302. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judge orders competency evaluation for alleged CU Colorado Springs dorm shooterThe 25-year-old man accused of fatally shooting two people in a University of Colorado Colorado Springs dorm room in February will undergo a competency evaluation, an El Paso County district court …

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Judge Criticizes Trump on CNN Over Remarks About Other Judge's DaughterSee multiple perspectives from The Epoch Times, The Hill, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Judge Criticizes Trump on CNN Over Remarks About Other Judge's DaughterSee multiple perspectives from The Epoch Times, The Hill, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Judge Bars Trump from Making Public Comments about Judge's FamilyA New York judge has issued an order barring former President Donald Trump from making public comments about the judge's family. The judge stated that such comments would interfere with the fair administration of justice and constitute a direct attack on the Rule of Law.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Trump Florida Judge Cannon denies Trump dismissal on 'unconstitutional vagueness'Thursday's federal hearing against former President Trump looks unfavorable for his legal team, with District Court Judge Aileen Cannon denying a motion to dismiss on 'unconstitutional vagueness.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Judge in Trump's civil fraud trial imposes monitor to oversee Trump Organization's financesFormer federal Judge Barbara Jones has been installed for the next three years.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »