Judge rules Trump can appear on Colorado's 2024 election ballot despite insurrection claims

Former President Donald Trump can appear on Colorado 's 2024 election ballot, a state judge ruled Friday evening, siding against plaintiffs who said the Constitution forbids those who 'engaged in insurrection' from holding office. Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace held that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment 'did not intend to include the President as an officer of the United States,' according to her 102-page order. However, she did find that Trump engaged in insurrection during the Jan.

6 Capitol riot through 'incitement,' complicating her decision. 'Pursuant to the above, the Court ORDERS the Secretary of State to place Donald J. Trump on the presidential primary ballot when it certifies the ballot on January 5, 2024,' Wallace wrote. But Wallace did find that Trump's actions on the day of the riot did amount to engaging in an insurrection





Read more: DCEXAMİNER » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBSNEWS: Trump's 14th Amendment trial in Colorado focuses on his eligibility for 2024 electionA lawsuit in Colorado is challenging former President Donald Trump's eligibility for the state's presidential ballot next year.

Source: CBSNews | Read more »

10NEWS: Trial underway to ban Trump from Colorado ballot in 2024During my junior year of high school, I got the same question everyone got at that age: “what do you want to be when you grow up?”

Source: 10News | Read more »

MSNBC: Colorado secretary of state discusses lawsuit to block Trump from state's 2024 ballotThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC | Read more »

NBCNEWSHEALTH: Trial begins on whether Trump should be kept off the 2024 ballot in ColoradoSummer Concepcion is a politics reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNewsHealth | Read more »

MSNBC: The 14th Amendment case in Colorado over Trump’s 2024 eligibility isn’t ‘election interference’Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro,' a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MSNBC, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Source: MSNBC | Read more »

NEWS4SA: Colorado court continues deliberations on Trump's eligibility for 2024 ballot based on 'insurrection' clauselawyers on day two of the weeklong hearing are arguing whether the infamous events of Jan. 6, 2021 constituted an insurrection.

Source: News4SA | Read more »