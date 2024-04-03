Judge Requests Clarification on Trump's Retention of Sensitive Documents

A federal judge has asked prosecutors and defense lawyers to file proposed jury instructions for the charges against former President Donald Trump. The judge wants clarification on the interpretation of the Presidential Records Act, which Trump argues allows him to retain sensitive documents.

This order has surprised legal experts and alarmed the special counsel's team.

Manhattan DA asks for gag order clarification after Trump names judge's daughter on social mediaProsecutors in former President Trump's hush-money trial are asking a judge to clarify a gag order following his social media posts this week.

Judge Criticizes Trump on CNN Over Remarks About Other Judge's Daughter

Judge Bars Trump from Making Public Comments about Judge's FamilyA New York judge has issued an order barring former President Donald Trump from making public comments about the judge's family. The judge stated that such comments would interfere with the fair administration of justice and constitute a direct attack on the Rule of Law.

Trump Florida Judge Cannon denies Trump dismissal on 'unconstitutional vagueness'Thursday's federal hearing against former President Trump looks unfavorable for his legal team, with District Court Judge Aileen Cannon denying a motion to dismiss on 'unconstitutional vagueness.'

