Judge Rejects Trump's Request to Delay Hush-Money Trial

A judge has rejected Donald Trump's request to delay his hush-money trial until the Supreme Court rules on his immunity claims. The judge ruled that Trump's lawyers had ample opportunities to raise the issue earlier.

Trump's lawyers had asked to adjourn the trial until his immunity claim in another case is resolved.

A judge Wednesday rejected Donald Trump's bid to delay his April 15 hush money criminal trial until the Supreme Court rules on his immunity claims.

A judge denies former president Donald Trump's attempt to postpone his hush money trial in New York. Trump wanted the trial to be delayed until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on his presidential immunity in another criminal case.

The New York judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump rejected his bid to delay the trial again.

