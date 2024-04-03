Judge Rejects Trump's Request to Delay Hush Money Trial

A judge rejected a last-ditch effort by former president Donald Trump to delay his hush money trial scheduled to begin later this month in New York. Trump had asked Judge Juan Merchan to postpone the trial until after the U.S. Supreme Court rules on where he has presidential immunity in another criminal case, which is related to his efforts to reverse President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

Trump is charged in the Manhattan Supreme Court case with falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election. Merchan, in shooting down that request, said Trump had 'myriad opportunities' to make an argument that he was immune in the hush money case before March 7, when his attorneys first raised that claim

