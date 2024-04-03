Judge Rejects Trump's Bid to Delay Hush Money Trial

A judge rejected Donald Trump's bid to delay his hush money criminal trial until the Supreme Court rules on presidential immunity claims. The judge ruled that Trump's lawyers had multiple opportunities to raise the immunity issue before.

The defense filing's timing raised questions about its sincerity and purpose.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



6abc / 🏆 250. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judge rejects Trump’s bid to dismiss documents caseThe Presidential Records Act “does not exempt Trump from the criminal law, entitle him to unilaterally declare highly classified presidential records to be personal records, or shield him fro…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Judge rejects bid by Trump to throw out classified documents case on constitutional groundsLawyers for Donald Trump have urged a federal judge to dismiss the classified documents case against him, saying that the statute that underpins the bulk of the charges is unconstitutionally vague as applied to a former president.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Federal Judge Rejects Trump's Bid to Dismiss Classified Documents CaseA federal judge rejects Donald Trump's attempt to dismiss his classified documents criminal case and shows skepticism towards another effort to scuttle the prosecution. The judge states that the arguments raised by the Trump team do not warrant a dismissal of charges. The case involves highly classified records taken by Trump to his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving the White House.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Judge rejects bid by Donald Trump to throw out classified documents case on constitutional groundsTrump's attorneys assert that he was entitled to keep the sensitive records with him when he left the White House and headed to Florida.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Judge rejects bid by Donald Trump to throw out classified documents case on constitutional groundsA federal judge on Thursday rejected one bid by Donald Trump to throw out out his classified documents criminal case, and appeared skeptical durin...

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

New York judge rejects Trump bid to toss hush money case, sets trial for April 15A New York judge rejected former President Donald Trump's request to dismiss a hush money case against him and said jury selection will begin on April 15.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »