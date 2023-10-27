Judge rejects attempt to dismiss bid to disqualify Trump from 2024 ballot

A judge in Colorado declined to toss out a lawsuit attempting to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the presidential ballot in the state in 2024.

Trump's lawyers had argued eligibility to appear on a presidential ballot is up to Congress rather than the courts. Judge Sarah Wallace rejected Trump's arguments, saying that the Colorado District Court may rule on the question of eligibility for the ballot in the state, in a decision on Wednesday.

The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed the lawsuit in district court in Denver, Colorado, last month on behalf of six Republican and nonaffiliated voters who claim Trump is ineligible under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The lawsuit alleges that Trump violated his constitutional oath as president when he allegedly incited an"insurrection” with the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. headtopics.com

Wallace also ruled that states can use the power in the 14th Amendment to disqualify candidates, saying that"states can, and have, applied Section 3 pursuant to state statutes without federal enforcement legislation.

The lawsuit in Colorado was the first challenge to the former president's eligibility, with subsequent challenges being filed in other states, including Michigan, Minnesota, and Oklahoma.

