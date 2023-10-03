Judge pushes back on Trump’s ‘statute of limitations’ claim at civil fraud trial

Ivanka Trump’s penthouse value on financial docs differed by millions from sale price, ex-Prez’s accountant testifiesArnold Schwarzenegger on Donald Trump’s 215-pound booking weight: ‘A little more like 315 pounds’Trump, appearing jovial as he left Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday afternoon, proclaimed that Justice Arthur Engoron had agreed that “80 percent” of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit was thrown out due to the statute of limitations.

The AG claims in her lawsuit that from 2011 through 2021 Trump lied on his statements of financial condition, exaggerating his net worth to get a leg up on loan and insurance terms. While claims relating to alleged conduct from pre-2014 can’t come into the case, Engoron set the record straight Tuesday – saying that evidence from before that time could still be used to help prove newer claims.

“As I stated yesterday, the statute of limitations bars claims, not evidence.”

against Donald Trump on Tuesday clarified comments he made about the statute of limitations that the former president had hailed as a win.

Trump, appearing jovial as he left Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday afternoon, proclaimed that Justice Arthur Engoron had agreed that “80 percent” of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit was thrown out due to the statute of limitations.

Engoron had suggested the day prior that testimony from Trump's former accountant about the ex-presidents 2011 financial statements might be time-barred – meaning taking place before the time period where claims could be brought.

Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron cleared up comments that Donald Trump took as a partial win in the $250 million civil fraud case he faces.Trump claimed after the first day of trial Monday that a comment the judge made meant he won 80% of the case.

While claims relating to alleged conduct from pre-2014 can’t come into the case, Engoron set the record straight Tuesday – saying that evidence from before that time could still be used to help prove newer claims.

“If you were here for yesterday’s excitement, welcome back,” Engoron said as Trump looked on.

“As I stated yesterday, the statute of limitations bars claims, not evidence.”

Bender – a partner at accounting firm Mazars USA – is continuing his testimony Tuesday at the second day of trial.

