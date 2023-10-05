Judge orders Trump may not move assets without notifying court monitor

Judge Arthur Engoron issued an order on Thursday requiring former President Donald Trump to disclose ahead of time any transfer of assets or creation of any entities.

The order was released as the former president's fraud trial in New York enters its fourth day, and places Trump, along with the other defendants in the case, under the scrutiny of an independent monitor appointed by Engoron.

The order comes on the first day Trump will not be attending proceedings at the courthouse in the Empire State and two days after Engoron issued a narrow gag order against the former president preventing him from discussing the judge's staff publicly. The narrow order came after Trump had attacked one of Engoron's clerks on Truth Social. headtopics.com

Trump filed an appeal against the pretrial ruling by Engoron on Wednesday, and told reporters on Tuesday that he intends to testify in the fraud trial"at the appropriate time."

