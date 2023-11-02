Judge in trial of 3 Washington police officers allows a breathing expert to testify over objections

Veal was asked to describe the distress a person feels if they’re not able breathe, a condition called “air hunger.” Veal described how that impacted Ellis. He had been involved in a physical altercation with the officers, had methamphetamine in his system and had been shocked with a Taser, Veal said. Those factors together would increase his oxygen demands. Next came the pressure.
“You can speak as long as you have a reservoir of gas in your chest,” he said. “You can do that a number of times before you could not refill your lungs and do it some more.” “Given the outcome that we know and the fact that he had to be truly short of breath, I have no reason to believe he was making it up the first time,” Veal said. “You don’t have to be hypoxic to be short of breath.”
The videos and witness statements are critical pieces of evidence in the case. They show Ellis with his hands up in a surrender position as the officers shoot a Taser at his chest and wrap an arm around his neck. The officers later told investigators that Ellis attacked them and was violent, something not shown in the videos or seen by witnesses.Testimony has been tense at times.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕
Source: fox13seattle | Read more ⮕
Source: NYAmNews | Read more ⮕
Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕
Source: Newsweek | Read more ⮕
Source: cbsaustin | Read more ⮕