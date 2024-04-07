Judge grants request to unseal videos related to inmate's death at Las Colinas jail

Elisa Serna , 24, died shortly after she collapsed in her cell in the jail's medical observation unit on Nov. 11, 2019, five days after she was booked into the jail. A San Diego federal judge granted a request Friday to unseal videos and other evidence related to the death of an inmate at the Las Colinas jail in Santee. U.S. District Judge Larry A.

Burns ruled in favor of the family of 24-year-old Elisa Serna, who moved to unseal exhibits that included jail videos showing the final days of her life. Some of those videos were played in open court during a criminal trial earlier this year for a doctor and nurse charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Serna's death. Serna died shortly after she collapsed in her cell in the jail's medical observation unit on Nov. 11, 2019, five days after she was booked into the jail. She was suffering from symptoms of drug and alcohol withdrawal, including frequent vomiting and seizures

Elisa Serna Inmate Death Las Colinas Jail Unseal Videos Evidence Medical Observation Unit Involuntary Manslaughter

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irving's Las Colinas to host Food Truck TuesdaysOrganized by the Food Truck League, the event will feature different food options each Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Levy Event Plaza.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Now Open: Chef John Tesar's Newest Restaurant, Knife ItalianItalian food receives the Tesar touch in Las Colinas.

Source: dallas_observer - 🏆 453. / 53 Read more »

Judge Criticizes Trump on CNN Over Remarks About Other Judge's DaughterSee multiple perspectives from The Epoch Times, The Hill, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Judge Criticizes Trump on CNN Over Remarks About Other Judge's DaughterSee multiple perspectives from The Epoch Times, The Hill, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Judge Bars Trump from Making Public Comments about Judge's FamilyA New York judge has issued an order barring former President Donald Trump from making public comments about the judge's family. The judge stated that such comments would interfere with the fair administration of justice and constitute a direct attack on the Rule of Law.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

The Etiquette of Dining Out: To Judge or Not to JudgeExploring the etiquette of dining out and the use of electronic tablets for ordering and payment.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »