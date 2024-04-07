Judge grants request to unseal videos related to inmate's death at Las Colinas jail

Elisa Serna , 24, died shortly after she collapsed in her cell in the jail's medical observation unit on Nov. 11, 2019, five days after she was booked into the jail. A San Diego federal judge granted a request Friday to unseal videos and other evidence related to the death of an inmate at the Las Colinas jail in Santee. U.S. District Judge Larry A.
Burns ruled in favor of the family of 24-year-old Elisa Serna, who moved to unseal exhibits that included jail videos showing the final days of her life. Some of those videos were played in open court during a criminal trial earlier this year for a doctor and nurse charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Serna's death. Serna died shortly after she collapsed in her cell in the jail's medical observation unit on Nov. 11, 2019, five days after she was booked into the jail. She was suffering from symptoms of drug and alcohol withdrawal, including frequent vomiting and seizures
Elisa Serna Inmate Death Las Colinas Jail Unseal Videos Evidence Medical Observation Unit Involuntary Manslaughter
