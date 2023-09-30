Judge dismisses discrimination lawsuit against Texas A&M, says professor who filed suit never applied for job

A judge dismissed a lawsuit alleging Texas A&M University's hiring practices racially discriminatory since the professor who complained never applied for a job. A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Friday that accusedof racial discrimination against white and Asian men. Richard Lowery, a white finance professor at the University of Texas, purported that the university's hiring practices were unlawful.

Lowery claimed the university's hiring practices were unfair"by giving discriminatory preferences to females and non-Asian racial minorities at the expense of white and Asian men."

However, the professor never submitted a job application to Texas A&M. Lowery wanted to leave his job at the University of Texas over disagreements with its leadership and because he faced criticism for his conservative views, court documents read, according to Fox 26. The professor believed that Texas A&M's Mays Business School would be a better work environment.

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Friday that accused Texas A&M University of racial discrimination against white and Asian men.legal team moved to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that Lowery did not demonstrate a legitimate legal injury since he neither applied for a job at the university nor expressed a current intention to submit an application. headtopics.com

Read more:

FoxNews »

Federal judge throws out hiring discrimination lawsuit against Texas A&MThe judge tossed the suit after the university argued a new state law that will go into effect in January, Senate Bill 17, already prohibits preferential treatment in hiring at public universities.

Federal judge throws out hiring discrimination lawsuit against Texas A&MThe judge tossed the suit after the university argued a new state law that will go into effect in January, Senate Bill 17, already prohibits preferential treatment in hiring at public universities.

Federal judge throws out hiring discrimination lawsuit against Texas A&MThe judge tossed the suit after the university argued a new state law that will go into effect in January, Senate Bill 17, already prohibits preferential treatment in hiring at public universities.

Federal Judge Blocks Texas’s Anti-Drag Show Law, Citing First Amendment Speech RightsDrag shows express a litany of emotions and purposes' that warrant protection, the judge wrote.

Texas death row inmate with 40-year mental illness history ruled not competent to be executedU.S. Judge rules Texas inmate Scott Panetti, with 40-year mental illness history, unfit for execution.

New $2 million Texas Roadhouse to open in this North Texas town minutes from Fort WorthKentucky-based Texas Roadhouse opened its first restaurant in Indiana in 1993.