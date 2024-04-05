Judge denies Trump's request to dismiss documents case

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon denied former President Donald Trump ’s request to dismiss the documents case in a ruling on Thursday. Trump ’s team had argued that the Presidential Records Act takes priority over the Espionage Act when it came to highly classified documents he took to Mar-a-Lago after he left office, but Cannon rejected the request to dismiss the case on those grounds, writing in the filing, “The Presidential Records Act does not provide a pre-trial basis to dismiss.

”from Special Counsel Jack Smith, who had harshly criticized a request she gave both parties. He argued that the judge’s request embraced Trump’s view of the Presidential Records Act, allowing him to consider government documents as “personal.” Smith accused Cannon of a “fundamentally flawed” understanding of the case, and threatened to seek an appeal court revie

Judge Trump Documents Case Presidential Records Act Espionage Act Mar-A-Lago Special Counsel Appeal Court Review

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas federal court district rebuffs effort to curb ‘judge-shopping’ tacticA federal trial court in Texas commonly targeted by litigants as a way to guarantee a conservative judge will hear their case is rebuffing the push by US judiciary’s policy-making body to rein in the tactic, known as “judge-shopping”.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Georgia Judge Rules on District Attorney's Involvement in Trump CaseA Georgia judge has ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can remain on the election interference case against former President Donald Trump, but only if she removes special prosecutor Nathan Wade, with whom Willis had a romantic relationship. Otherwise, she must step aside from the case.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Expanded Gag Order on Trump Now Includes Family Members of Judge and District AttorneyProsecutors have successfully expanded the limited gag order on former President Trump to include the family members of Judge Juan Merchan and District Attorney Alvin Bragg. This comes after Trump targeted Merchan's daughter on social media. The order prohibits Trump from making comments about potential witnesses, jurors, lawyers, court staff, and their families.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Judge Criticizes Trump on CNN Over Remarks About Other Judge's DaughterSee multiple perspectives from The Epoch Times, The Hill, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Judge Criticizes Trump on CNN Over Remarks About Other Judge's DaughterSee multiple perspectives from The Epoch Times, The Hill, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Judge Bars Trump from Making Public Comments about Judge's FamilyA New York judge has issued an order barring former President Donald Trump from making public comments about the judge's family. The judge stated that such comments would interfere with the fair administration of justice and constitute a direct attack on the Rule of Law.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »