Judge Denies Trump's Request to Dismiss Classified Documents Case

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have failed to convince a judge to dismiss a case against him involving classified documents . The lawyers argued that a law from 1978 allowed Trump to keep the records after leaving office.

However, the judge ruled that the law only applies to presidential records and not personal papers. Trump's defense team has requested a postponement of the trial until after the next presidential election.

