Judge Denies Trump's Request to Delay Hush-Money Trial

New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan denied Donald Trump's request to delay his hush-money criminal trial until the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on the former president's claim of presidential immunity in his federal case.

Merchan characterized the request as 'untimely' and cited inadequate excuses for the timing. The trial is scheduled for April 15.

