Judge denies Trump's bid to use presidential immunity in business records case

The judge presiding over Donald Trump's falsifying business records case shot down his bid to use presidential immunity as part of his defense, finding the former president waited too long to raise the issue. In his ruling Wednesday, Judge Juan Merchan also denied Trump's motion to delay the trial's start date until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on his immunity claims in the federal election interference case in Washington, D.C.

Trump had contended in a New York filing last month that he’s immune from state prosecution based on “official acts,” and that some of the evidence against him should be kept out of the impending trial because they were official presidential acts — including his tweets and public comments. His lawyers also argued that the trial, now scheduled to start April 15, should be put on pause pending the Supreme Court's ruling on Trump's immunity arguments. Merchan rejected the request, saying Trump had waited too long to raise the argument

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judge Criticizes Trump on CNN Over Remarks About Other Judge's DaughterSee multiple perspectives from The Epoch Times, The Hill, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Judge Criticizes Trump on CNN Over Remarks About Other Judge's DaughterSee multiple perspectives from The Epoch Times, The Hill, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Judge Bars Trump from Making Public Comments about Judge's FamilyA New York judge has issued an order barring former President Donald Trump from making public comments about the judge's family. The judge stated that such comments would interfere with the fair administration of justice and constitute a direct attack on the Rule of Law.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Judge dismisses some charges against Donald Trump in the Georgia 2020 election interference caseThe judge overseeing the Georgia 2020 election interference case has dismissed some of the charges against ex-President Donald Trump, but others remain.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Georgia Judge Dismisses 6 Counts Against Donald TrumpSee multiple perspectives from The Hill, Washington Examiner, and NBC News (Online) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Georgia Judge Scott McAfee Dismisses Three Charges Against Donald TrumpSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »