Judge Denies Trump's Attempt to Delay Criminal Trial

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s upcoming criminal trial in Manhattan has denied a last-ditch attempt by the former president to postpone the trial until after the Supreme Court decides Trump’s bid for “presidential immunity” in one of his other criminal cases. Justice Juan Merchan ruled that Trump waited too long to raise his arguments seeking delay. Justice Juan Merchan wrote that Donald Trump waited too long to use the immunity argument to seek a delay.

This decision puts a stop to Trump’s effort to further delay the Manhattan trial, which is scheduled to begin April 15 after recently being postponed. Justice Juan Merchan wrote that Trump waited too long to use the immunity argument to seek a delay and to try to prevent prosecutors from using some of the evidence they intend to introduce at trial

