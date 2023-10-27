Judge denies request to raise Mikey Williams' bail and sets trial in shooting for Dec. 14

Mikey Williams looks on in court Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in El Cajon, Calif. Star Memphis basketball recruit Mikey Williams is in Superior Court for arraignment on nine felony charges stemming from a March 27 shooting at his $1.2 million home. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)Mikey Williams, foreground, looks on in court Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in El Cajon, Calif.

Judge Kathleen M. Lewis denied Deputy District Attorney George Modlin’s request to raise Williams’ bail to $500,000. The player has been free on a $50,000 bond since his arrest on April 13. Lewis set trial for Dec. 14 on six counts of assault with a weapon, one count of firing into an occupied vehicle and two counts of making threats that could result in great bodily injury or death. Williams faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

The post was made a few hours after Williams’ preliminary hearing on Oct. 10, when he was ordered to stand trial on what were then six charges. Modlin has since added three more charges. Modlin said Williams’ Instagram reach “is far more than most defendants have” and “this is more than somebody venting.” He also said witnesses have moved out of state. headtopics.com

Owens objected, saying the lyrics were not written by Williams and there was “no credible information about anyone being in danger.” Owens said Williams deleted the post “because of the negative attention and overreach” and hasn’t posted since.

Lewis ordered Williams not to make any more posts about the case. In declining to raise bail, she said: “I don’t think it’s a sufficient change of circumstances. I understand the argument. I think it was just a stupid, stupid thing Mr. Williams did.”, securing a landmark multiyear deal with shoe and athletic apparel maker Puma for an undisclosed amount in 2021. Puma spokeswoman Melissa Garbayo said Friday that the company’s relationship with Williams ended earlier this year. On3. headtopics.com

