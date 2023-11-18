Judge denies mistrial request in Trump's civil fraud case

A New York judge denied a request by former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants for a mistrial in the $250 million civil business fraud case against them. Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron said the arguments for a mistrial were 'utterly without merit.' Attorneys for Trump Sr., Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, the Trump Organization and its top executives argued that the case had been undermined by political bias.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron said the arguments for a mistrial were 'utterly without merit' as he declined to sign the defendants' bid for a motion to throw out the case. The ruling came two days after attorneys for Trump Sr., Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, the Trump Organization and its top executives argued that the case had been undermined by political bias. The defense lawyers claimed that Engoron and his principal law clerk have 'tainted these proceedings' and that 'only the grant of a mistrial can salvage what is left of the rule of law.





