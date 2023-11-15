Judge Denies Bail for Nima Momeni in Cash App Founder's Murder Case

A judge denied a motion today to set bail for Nima Momeni, who has been incarcerated since April on murder charges for the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee. Momeni’s defense attorneys argued that their client should be released on bail, saying — as they had in a two-dayAfter the stabbing, Momeni could have fled San Francisco, but “did the right thing” by obtaining a lawyer and awaiting his day in court, said Saam Zangeneh, Momeni’s lead attorney.

Prosecutor Omid Talai, however, said that no new evidence had come to light since the last attempt to release Momeni from jail and that, in fact, new findings on Momeni’s cell phone were even more incriminating. “His own family, some of which is in court today, describes him as a lunatic and as psychotic,” Talai said. It is unclear which family members Talai was referring to: Momeni’s mother and sister were in attendance in court on Monday afternoon, both of whom appear in court to support him. The motion for bail, filed on Sep

