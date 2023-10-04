Judge chides Donald Trump lawyer's 'ridiculous' questioning in civil fraud trial

Judge Arthur Engoron is seen in the courtroom before the start of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial at the State Supreme Court building in New York, U.S. October 4, 2023. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERSNEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A judge overseeing Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial pounded his fists in frustration with the former U.S.

The heated exchange occurred on the third day of trial in a lawsuit by the New York attorney general’s office that threatens to dismantle Trump’s business empire over allegations that he inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to secure better loan and insurance terms.on public statements about court staff after Trump took to social media to lash out at the judge's top law clerk.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has denied wrongdoing and said the case is part of a political witch hunt. Engoron alone will decide the outcome of the trial. There is no jury. He has already disciplined Trump’s lawyers for making what he said were "frivolous" arguments. headtopics.com

"This is ridiculous," Engoron said on Wednesday as one of Trump’s lawyers repeatedly asked his onetime accountant the same questions for each year at issue in the case.

Trump also faces four criminal indictments over his attempts to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory, his handling of classified documents after he left the White House, and hush money paid to a porn star. Trump has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty in all of the cases. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

Judge in fraud trial imposes gag order after Trump attacks judge’s aideIn a social media post that was quickly deleted, Trump attacked the judge’s law clerk on the second day of his civil trial for business fraud.

After judge's rebuke, Donald Trump returns to court for 3rd day of fraud lawsuit trialThe former president not obligated to appear in court, but he's seized the opportunity to create a media spectacle that puts him back in the spotlight and once again portrays himself as a victim of a politicized justice system.

Donald Trump attacks judge's clerk while in court room with herTrump's latest attack via Truth Social sparked calls for a gag order to be placed on him in his New York fraud case.

Donald Trump pushes Judge Engoron too farTrump shared erroneous accusations against one of the judge's clerks on Truth Social during Tuesday's hearing.

Judge in Trump fraud trial imposes gag order after Trump lashes out at clerk By ReutersJudge in Trump fraud trial imposes gag order after Trump lashes out at clerk

Judge in Trump's New York civil trial issues gag order after Trump posts about clerk'Consider this statement a gag order forbidding all parties from posting' on social media about members of the court staff, Judge Arthur Engoron said.