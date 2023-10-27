Judge Blocks Texas Education Agency From Releasing New, Harsher Grades

issued a temporary injunction on Thursday to stop the agency from making the grades public, agreeing with school districts across the state that TEA’s recent changes to the A-F accountability system “violate Texas law and would cause irreparable harm” to schools.

The A-F grades are extremely important to schools and the communities around them. They affect school enrollment, which can increase or reduce school budgets. They also directly contribute to the prosperity of school neighborhoods by influencing housing values. The letters are also used to determine whether schools are failing, and if they fail long enough, the TEA can replace a district’s electeds with state-appointed replacements.first announced the accountability refresh.

The grades were supposed to have been made public in September, but the release had already been delayed until November after TEA questioned the data it was using to make the calculations.

