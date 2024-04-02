Judge Blocks Biden Administration's Climate Rule on Vehicle Emissions

Judge Benjamin Beaton of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky ruled that the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) cannot enforce a Biden administration climate rule requiring states to set goals for reducing vehicle emissions. The rule would require states to track their performance at managing greenhouse gas emissions on state highways and set goals for reducing them. FHWA announced the rule in November, aiming to cut carbon pollution by 50% by 2030.

Judge Beaton likened the rule to 'administrative ventriloquism'

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden bumbles toward war: U.S. policy favors Iran over IsraelThe Biden administration has pretty much mismanaged everything a presidential administration can mismanage.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Judge temporarily blocks Texas AG from investigating nonprofit supporting transgender minorsJoe Kottke is a researcher at the NBC News Network Desk.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Judge temporarily blocks Texas AG Ken Paxton from getting information from LGBTQ+ organizationA judge temporarily blocked the Texas Attorney General's Office from getting documents from PFLAG about its support of families seeking gender-affirming medical care

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Federal judge temporarily blocks plans for a power line in Mississippi River wildlife refugeA federal judge has temporarily blocked plans to build a high-voltage power line across a Mississippi River wildlife refuge

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Federal judge temporarily blocks plans for a power line in Mississippi River wildlife refugeA federal judge has temporarily blocked plans to build a high-voltage power line across a Mississippi River wildlife refuge. American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative are building a 102-mile transmission line linking Iowa's Dubuque County and Wisconsin's Dane County.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Federal judge temporarily blocks plans for a power line in Mississippi River wildlife refugeA federal judge has temporarily blocked plans to build a high-voltage power line across a Mississippi River wildlife refuge

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »