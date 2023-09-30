Judge blocks 2 provisions in North Carolina's new abortion law; 12-week near-ban remains in place

A federal judge blocked two portions of North Carolina’s new abortion law from taking effect while a lawsuit continues. The law, a response to the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that, also added new exceptions for abortions through 20 weeks for cases of rape and incest and through 24 weeks for “life-limiting” fetal anomalies.

A medical emergency exception also stayed in place.

On medication abortions, which bill sponsors say also are permitted through 12 weeks of pregnancy, the new law says a physician prescribing an abortion-inducing drug must first “document in the woman’s medical chart the ... intrauterine location of the pregnancy.”

Eagles wrote the plaintiffs were likely to be successful on their claim that the law is so vague as to subject abortion providers to claims that they broke the law if they can’t locate an embryo through an ultrasound because the pregnancy is so new. headtopics.com

“Providers cannot know if medical abortion is authorized at any point through the twelfth week, as the statute explicitly says, or if the procedure is implicitly banned early in pregnancy,” said Eagles, who was nominated to the bench by then-President Barack Obama.

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed Republican legislation that would take away his powers to choose State Board of Elections members and give them to legislative leaders.

